Peachland to celebrate Canada Day with virtual races, pop-up mini concerts

The plans will keep people safe and celebrate Canada at the same time

Canada Day will look different this year, but the District of Peachland is determined to celebrate it.

Every year, Peachland puts on a big celebration at its beachfront, which attracts hundreds of people. But with provincial recommendations to keep gatherings to a minimum of 50, a big party is just not possible.

Peachland’s director of community services Cheryl Wiebe said this year, they’re planning a few things that will help people celebrate safely, which includes a free virtual race. She said there is an option to give a donation, all of which will be given to the Peachland Food Bank.

“Participants simply have to enrol for a run, jog or walk, and they can choose between two, five or ten kilometres. They should do it near or on Canada Day, dressed in something festive and then submit their photo and completion time,” she said.

“The best thing is, you can do it where you want to, you can choose whether you want to use a trail, road or a track and you can choose your distance. Everyone who participates will be put into a virtual interactive Canada Day flag.”

Wiebe added this will give people a chance to keep the Peachland beachfront in their Canada Day tradition.

Families with younger children also have the option of downloading crafts activities and scavenger hunts from the district’s recreation department Facebook page and for those who want something refreshing, lifeguards will be at Swim Bay handing out freezies and other goodies.

Wiebe said that typically, they partner with the Peachland Chamber of Commerce to host concerts in the park but once again due to restrictions on gatherings, they won’t be doing that this year.

Instead, the Blues Brothers will be doing pop-up concerts in Peachland neighbourhoods, starting at 4 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“The intention is for people to gather at their front yards with their lawn chairs, staying within their social bubbles. That way, we can bring a little bit of fun to them as they stay socially distant,” she said.

“We’re also going to have prizes to give away for people who dress up or maybe when we spot houses decorated in Canada Day themes.”

Wiebe said the Peachland Fire and Rescue Service will also be parading into neighbourhoods.

“We encourage Peachland to be festive for Canada Day. Wear red, fly your flags and show some spirit. We will bring the party to you.”

For more information on the virtual race and other Canada Day activities, visit the district’s recreation Facebook page.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on