An electric vehicle charging station in Nanaimo. (Black Press Media file photo)

An electric vehicle charging station in Nanaimo. (Black Press Media file photo)

Peachland to continue providing free electric vehicle charging downtown

Peachland residents who use electric vehicles will continue to be able to use the charging stations at 2nd Street for free.

The district’s council decided to continue providing the service at no cost to customers during the Tuesday, Feb. 9 meeting.

Peachland’s director of operations Shawn Grundy said overall, it’s a minor cost to shoulder.

“The cost to operate the station in 2020 was approximately $1,750. There are options to charge consumers for their use… but at this point, seeing as the cost is relatively minor, there are benefits both to local businesses down in that area as well as the environment,” he said.

“The (staff) recommendation is that council continue to provide EV charging services at no charge to customers.”

Most of the district’s councillors were in favour of providing charging services for free, with Coun. Keith Fielding commenting that “it’s a great project”.

Grundy added that in order for Peachland to continue making a dent in its greenhouse gas emissions, they need to wait for vehicle manufacturers to be able to produce and sell trucks, which is what many residents in the area prefer to use. For now, he said the electric vehicles in town are mostly smaller cars, as those are what’s currently available.

Coun. Pete Coolio said he didn’t understand why they don’t charge for charging station usage.

“I see an awful lot of $80,000, $90,000 and $130,000 Teslas on the road. I understand the value of having charging stations… but these are very wealthy people driving these cars, so what’s the rationale behind free charging at this point?” he asked.

“It doesn’t cost us much a year… but why are we giving that away? Why don’t we make money off these charging stations?”

Grundy responded that it’s more to draw people to Peachland’s downtown, especially since the stations are slow charging, which could take 45 minutes up to an hour to give an electric vehicle a full charge.

“Typically, they aren’t just sitting in their car while they’re (charging their car). They’re walking, maybe they’re checking out the pub or maybe they’re going down to Bliss Bakery,” he said.

Mayor Cindy Fortin explained that the benefits outweigh the cost of the service, but she did say that at some point in the future, the council may decide to charge for the service.

READ: Teachers feel safe in Central Okanagan public schools

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health
Next story
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Melissa Kennedy took her six-month old baby Jolene into the hot tub at Comfort Suites in Kelowna on Feb. 8, something she had done lots of times since they have a hot tub at home. That night Jolene was so fussy mom was up rocking her all night, in the morning she saw the chlorine burns. (Submitted/Melissa Kennedy)
Revelstoke mom and baby burned by chlorine at Kelowna hotel hot tub

Interior Health confirmed that elevated levels were found when the hot tub and pool were tested

Police stepped in to settle a confrontation between two individuals at an anti-COVID-19 restriction rally in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Tensions rise between protesters, counter-protesters, at Kelowna anti-restriction rally

More than 100 people gathered at Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall on Saturday

Some of the 1,000 Valentine's cards that will be distributed to seniors before Valentine's Day. (Submitted)
Sisters deliver 1,000 handwritten Valentine’s cards to seniors in Central Okanagan

More than 300 students at Watson Road Elementary made the cards

Several UBC Okanagan researchers are looking at the heart in different ways. (File)
UBCO researchers open their hearts for Valentines Day

Researchers weigh in on heart mechanics, mating, romance novels

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Osoyoos mayor continues as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

Sue McKortoff will serve her third consecutive term as water board chair

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (left) and third Steve Laycock of Saskatoon will be joined by the Kelowna front end of Rick Sawatsky and Andrew Nerpin, and fifth player Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale, at the Tim Horton’s Brier Canadian men’s curling championship starting March 5 in a bubble environment in Calgary. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan rink ready for Brier marathon

B.C./Saskatchewan team could play 14 games in 10 days to win Canadian men’s curling championship

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Positive COVID case at Okanagan elementary school

Case at Kidston Elementary School in Coldstream, individual self-isolating, exposure dates Feb. 9-11

North Okanagan—Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has given the government a failing grade on its handling of the COVID-19 vaccines. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP gives government failing grade on vaccine handling

Mel Arnold said Justin Trudeau’s failures have resulted in 213,000 lost jobs in January

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Most Read