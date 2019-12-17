The rainbow sidewalk will be installed in front of the Peachland Information Centre (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Peachland to get new rainbow sidewalk

Rainbow colours will soon be painted in parallel bars in front of the city’s information centre

Peachland city councillors have decided to give the city a new rainbow sidewalk rather than a rainbow crosswalk.

The decision means the asphalt sidewalk in front of the city’s information centre will now be painted with bright rainbow parallel bars.

READ MORE: The Finlay Creek wildfire southwest of Peachland and Kelowna, is burning rapidly

The rainbow crosswalk will run parallel to Beach Avenue and is expected to cost around $4,000.

While the city originally planned to install a new rainbow crosswalk in November, the sidewalk idea that was brought forward by city staff in December was later approved by council.

City councillors are hoping to get the new rainbow sidewalk completed by next June in support of Pride Month.

Pride Month takes place every year in June and helps to promote diversity and inclusion for the LGBTQ2S+ community worldwide.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction
Next story
Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police

Just Posted

Peachland to get new rainbow sidewalk

Rainbow colours will soon be painted in parallel bars in front of the city’s information centre

Boil water notice issued for parts of West Kelowna

The notice impacts all Lakeview System water users in the city

Police asking for help to identify child luring suspect in West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP have a composite sketch of the suspect

Telemark Nordic Club gets $250,000 provincial grant

The club has been saving to purchase equipment to improve programs and facilities

Kelowna Salvation Army Kettle Campaign facing $283,000 financial shortfall

Branch has only raised $413,000 of their $700,000 fundraising goal so far this year

Festive flashmob breaks out at Westbank Superstore

Staff and customers were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Province proclaims RCMP Appreciation Day in B.C.

Feb. 1, 2020, to honour RCMP contributions in time for 100th anniversary

Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash in Bamfield

B.C. woman in wheelchair sues Air Canada after staff lift her into seat without consent

Bonnie Hayes alleges Air Canada employees lifted her out of a wheelchair without her consent

BC Corrections told to reconsider transfer of transgender inmate to male prison

Moved out of Maple Ridge woman’s prison after incident

B.C. woman in wheelchair sues Air Canada after staff lift her into seat without consent

Bonnie Hayes alleges Air Canada employees lifted her out of a wheelchair without her consent

Court claim accuses B.C. mayor and council of conflict of interest with developers

A group of voters claim conflict of interests should see them removed from office

Most Read