Peachland to get new rainbow sidewalk

Peachland city councillors have decided to give the city a new rainbow sidewalk rather than a rainbow crosswalk.
The decision means the asphalt sidewalk in front of the city’s information centre will now be painted with bright rainbow parallel bars.
The rainbow crosswalk will run parallel to Beach Avenue and is expected to cost around $4,000.
While the city originally planned to install a new rainbow crosswalk in November, the sidewalk idea that was brought forward by city staff in December was later approved by council.
City councillors are hoping to get the new rainbow sidewalk completed by next June in support of Pride Month.
Pride Month takes place every year in June and helps to promote diversity and inclusion for the LGBTQ2S+ community worldwide.
