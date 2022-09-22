Peachland Votes 2022: Alena Glasman

Alena Glasman – Council candidate
A:
Management in accordance with bylaws and regulations that are properly updated to accommodate the required growth Peachland is facing, while addressing the direction of the Peachland residents. Accepting that growth is inevitable. Having control over its destiny, ensuring sustainability by future families and generations of our own.
B:
Housing costs are not determined by council, they are determined by land value. Our land is valuable and should be accessible to everyone who chooses to inhabit our beautiful Community. Looking at options to increase affordable housing, without compromising current district demands and services, is what is needed.
C:
Traffic lights at additional major intersections on Highway 97 to control traffic would improve flow, but not fully address the level of congestion we face. A bypass is an option, but not if it will divide our district and essentially cut apart our community. Internal infrastructure improvements can include sidewalks and basic road repair and maintenance on main vein roads such as Princeton, Ponderosa, and Trepanier.
D:
Fellow candidate and Peachland resident, Keith Thom aka Papa Thom. A wonderfully talented man who uses all of his talents to increase awareness and create funding for various projects and organizations.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.