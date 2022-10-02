Peachland Votes 2022: Keith Thom

Keith Thom – Council candidate
A:
I would move that council re-examine the current OCP, particularly regarding Beach Ave. Rather than willy-nilly placement of commercial/large buildings placed in residential areas north of the core we should be searching out developers that would compile with a three-floor step back design starting in the core of Beach Ave.
We also need to aggressively lobby governments for infrastructure grants for sewers and sidewalks up Princeton and Trepanier.
B:
Although homelessness is not a large issue affordable housing is. If we are to maintain a healthy balance of seniors and young families I will reach out to governments and developers to ensure that we make affordable rentals and home ownership an attainable goal.
C:
Long-term should include a bypass starting with a second crossing in Kelowna. Short-term, traffic lights at Trepanier.
D:
My local hero would be Ogopogo but as of yet I’ve never met or seen him/her.
