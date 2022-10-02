Peachland Votes 2022: Keith Thom

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Peachland council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Keith Thom – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development of the district?

A:

I would move that council re-examine the current OCP, particularly regarding Beach Ave. Rather than willy-nilly placement of commercial/large buildings placed in residential areas north of the core we should be searching out developers that would compile with a three-floor step back design starting in the core of Beach Ave.

We also need to aggressively lobby governments for infrastructure grants for sewers and sidewalks up Princeton and Trepanier.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in helping to provide affordable housing for Peachland residents?

B:

Although homelessness is not a large issue affordable housing is. If we are to maintain a healthy balance of seniors and young families I will reach out to governments and developers to ensure that we make affordable rentals and home ownership an attainable goal.

What steps do you think council could take to improve traffic flows on Highway 97 and road infrastructure in Peachland?

C:

Long-term should include a bypass starting with a second crossing in Kelowna. Short-term, traffic lights at Trepanier.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

My local hero would be Ogopogo but as of yet I’ve never met or seen him/her.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City CouncilElection 2022Municipal election