Peachland’s State of Local Emergency rescinded

The State of Local Emergency for Peachland has been rescinded due to a reduction in the threat of flooding.

States of Local Emergency remain in effect for Kelowna, West Kelowna, and the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

READ MORE: STATE OF EMERGENCY EXPANDED KELOWNA-WIDE

As of this morning, Okanagan Lake is at 342.64 metres, a reduction of one centimetre from yesterday.

Flood protection measures need to stay in place until the lake drops another 16 cm to the full pool level of 342.48 metres. Full pool is a target set by the province to try to ensure an adequate water supply through the summer.

For more information, visit www.cordemergency.ca, sign up for e-updates, or call the information line at 250-469-8490.

