A collision sent one person to hospital and closed Hwy. 97 north of Cache Creek on Sunday night. (Savannah GB-Pierro/Twitter)

One person has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a semi truck on Hwy. 97 on Bonaparte Indian Band land early Sunday evening.

According to Sgt. Kathleen Thain, “a semi tractor truck clipped a pedestrian” and sent the person to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, Thane said, but noted that the semi stayed on the road and did not swerve out of its lane.

