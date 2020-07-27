Pedestrian fatally struck by semi in Kamloops

Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 in Kamloops was blocked off, Monday morning, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a semi-truck.

According to S/Sgt. Mathias Van Lear, the incident happened about 5 a.m., July 27.

The pedestrian was struck by a semi driving in the eastbound lanes. The highway was blocked off and traffic was re-routed via Tanager Drive.

As of 8 a.m., emergency crews opened the east and westbound lanes; however, police remain on scene to tow the semi-truck that was involved in the incident.

The identity of the victim has not yet been determined.

