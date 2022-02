RCMP and BC Ambulance are on scene of the incident

Emergency crews are on scene of a collision involving a pedestrian, Monday evening.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at Springfield and Cooper Road.

Reports indicate a pedestrian was struck walking along Springfield. It’s unclear if the pedestrian suffered serious injuries. BC Ambulance and RCMP attended the scene.

Traffic is not impeded by the incident.

READ MORE: Problem property owned by province pesters Kelowna council

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna