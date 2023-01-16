Pedestrian struck at Baron Rd. and Dilworth Dr. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Pedestrian hit by car at Dilworth and Baron in Kelowna

Multiple people stopped to help the man before emergency vehicles arrived

A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Baron Road and Dilworth Drive at around 2p.m. on Jan. 16.

First responders were quickly on scene and momentarily closed one lane on Dilworth.

Five Good Samaritans had stopped to help the injured pedestrian before emergency services arrived.

The man was lifted onto a stretcher and taken away by ambulance.

