Pedestrian hit by car at Dilworth and Baron in Kelowna

Multiple people stopped to help the man before emergency vehicles arrived

A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Baron Road and Dilworth Drive at around 2p.m. on Jan. 16.

First responders were quickly on scene and momentarily closed one lane on Dilworth.

Five Good Samaritans had stopped to help the injured pedestrian before emergency services arrived.

The man was lifted onto a stretcher and taken away by ambulance.

Breaking – traffic is affected at Dilworth Drive and Baron Road in #Kelowna after a pedestrian was struck by a car @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/UBkvVyn6Ev — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) January 16, 2023

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashCity of Kelowna