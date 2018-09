The pedestrian was taken away in an ambulance

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in West Kelowna.

Paramedics and Ambulance were on scene and took them to lifted the pedestrian on a stretcher into the ambulance to go to the hospital.

The cyclist was hit at the intersection of Highway 97 and Elliot Road at 12:35 p.m.

