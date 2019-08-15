The William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake connects Kelowna and West Kelowna. (File)

Pedestrian on William R. Bennett bridge allegedly caused several collisions

A man was ejected from his motorbike and went through the back window of a Mercedes

A pedestrian crossing the lanes of Highway 97 on the William R. Bennett bridge allegedly caused a series of accidents on Saturday night.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, RCMP recieved reports of the man, who was shirtless and walking towards West Kelowna, in a location that was hazardous to traffic crossing the bridge.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seek help from the public in search

READ MORE: Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

Those reports proved true, as RCMP arrived in the area to discover a chain reaction, rear-end collision involving a total of five vehicles, including a motorcycle.

“The motorcycle operator, a West Kelowna man in his 40’s, was fortunate to escape serious injuries after he was ejected from his Yamaha street bike,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“The impact of the rear-end collision ejected the rider from his bike and through the rear window of the Mercedes Benz in front of him.”

One person was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

RCMP later located the pedestrian, who they believe to have been intoxicated, sleeping in a car on the west end of the bridge. He was identified and taken into police custody on an unrelated warrant out of the North Okanagan.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’
Next story
Two-vehicle collision halts eastbound Highway 1 traffic in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Vernon breast cancer survivor collects famous bands’ guitar strings for charity

The seven-year Vernon resident is auctioning 54-40 drum sticks from Rock the Lake

Kelowna RCMP seek help from the public in search

30-year-old Joseph Robert Wojtczak is wanted for being unlawfully at large

Kelowna firefighters daring to dream for charity

Firefighters take over the roof this weekend at Kelowna Yacht Club for new Dare to Dream initative

Mother and daughter authors to host book signing in Kelowna

Janet and Jenny Wamsley will be at the Indigo at Orchard Park Mall this weekend

Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

A hot meal, a place to stay if they need it and an incredible show … bands eat first, though

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Okanagan Indian Band suing feds for access to clean water

Canadian government not serious about safe drinking water for First Nations communities, Chief says

Bears in South Okanagan searching for food before hibernating

Garbage containers left out overnight provide easy food sources

Cross Canada horseback riding sisters trek through Similkameen

Sister duo is raising money and awareness about the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

RDOS considers agreement with region in southern France

Benefits could include student exchanges, winemaker exchanges and marketing opportunities

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

More downtime announced for Tolko North Okanagan divisions

High cost of logs, weak markets lead to downtime in Armstrong, White Valley from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2

Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Crown corporation threatens to cut power unless it’s allowed to access, replace analog device

Most Read