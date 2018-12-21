Pedestrian struck and killed on highway near Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP says the man had recently left a “holiday party” and may have been intoxicated.

A pedestrian was struck and killed along the highway outside of Kamloops early this morning, heading home after what police say was a holiday party.

Sgt. Mat Van Laer says the man was returning from a “work related holiday celebration, where alcohol is believed to have been consumed” when he attempted to cross the highway and was fatally struck.

Police were called to the scene on Dec. 21, 2018 at approximately 12:15 a.m., where they discovered a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle, near the intersection of Comazzetto Road and Highway 1.

“The adult male was apparently attempting to cross the highway when he was fatally struck by a vehicle travelling west on Hwy. 1,” says Van Laer.

“This is yet another stark reminder to look after one another during this holiday season, to ensure that we all have safe travel plans home.”

An RCMP collision analyst has been called to the scene to complete the investigation.

While traffic on Highway 1 was re-rerouted for a period of time, it is now open in both directions.

No further details have been provided, and no names have been released.

