Pedestrian struck by semi-trailer on Harvey Avenue

The incident occured just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning in Kelowna

Just before 7 a.m., June 11, a semi-trailer reportedly hit a pedestrian on Harvey Avenue between Richter and Ellis Street.

RCMP and the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement remained on scene for more than two hours investigating the crash.

It’s unclear what happened; however, witnesses in the area said the pedestrian was rushed to hospital following the incident.

Traffic was backed up heavily in the area while emergency crews were on scene.

This incident occurred about 20 feet from where a cyclist was struck by a dump truck on June 4.

More to come.

car crash

