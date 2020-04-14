(Black Press Media file)

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Glenmore Road in Kelowna

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. on April 13

A pedestrian was struck along a crosswalk in Kelowna on Monday night.

Kelowna RCMP were called to assist Emergency Health Services after a pedestrian had been hit at the intersection of Glenmore and Yates Road, about 8:30 p.m., April 13.

According to the RCMP, a black full-size pickup truck was turning left from Yates Road onto Glenmore Road on a green light when it collided with a woman who was walking westbound along Glenmore Road at the marked pedestrian crossing.

The pedestrian, a 39-year old woman, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with police.

The driver was issued a violation ticket. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision.

