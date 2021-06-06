Penticton Beer Run set for this month

Spidermen doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook) Bananas doing the Penticton beer run in 2019. (Facebook) Penticton Beer run 2019. (Hoodoo Adventures)

Get your beer-running shoes and costume ready. The Penticton Beer Run is a go for this month.

Hoodoo Adventures confirmed the beer race will go ahead Saturday, June 19, under COVID-19 safe protocols.

“The breweries are excited, we are excited, we know you’re excited,” said Hoodoo Adventures on their Instagram account.

Participants will be organized in waves to follow health guidelines. The course will take runners past Highway 97 Brewery, Tin Whistle Brewery, Bad Tattoo and Neighborhood Brewing, Slackwater, Cannery and Barley Mill (situated at Hoodoo Adventures), Fire Hall (located on course), Lickity Splitz for ice cream, Patio Burger for some fries and more.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions they cannot accept any new registrations, “as much as we want to.” Hoodoo Advenuters has a strict safety plan in place.

“It’s time for us to prove to the world why we are recognized as one of the top beer towns in North America,” Hoodoo wrote.

Partial proceeds from this event are donated annually to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society (Y.O.R.S), a not-for-profit that supports getting local youth active in the outdoors, promoting healthy lifestyles and mental health through outdoor recreation opportunities.

Last year’s Penticton Beer Run was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Prior to that it was a hugely popular event both in 2018 and 2019 with locals wanting to have some fun and get some exercise in too.

