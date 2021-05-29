Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)

Penticton Chamber of Commerce pens letter of support in shelter battle

The letter included the results of a survey the chamber conducted with businesses

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce has thrown their voice behind Penticton city council regarding the ongoing dispute with BC Housing.

It is the latest addressed to a member of the provincial government over the Winnipeg Street shelter that is still operating out of the Victory Church building in Penticton.

The letter, addressed to Premier John Horgan, is dated May 25, 2021 and was sent by the chamber’s board of directors.

In it, the chamber writes of their support of Mayor John Vassilaki’s own letter to the Premier, which was posted in both local media publications and in the Victoria Times Colonist.

The President of the Union of B.C. Municipalities also spoke in support of Penticton’s council over the “dangerous precedent” being set by BC Housing and the provincial government.

READ MORE: Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

READ MORE: Mayor runs ads in newspapers urging Premier to intervene in shelter dispute

The full letter can be found below.

To Honourable John Horgan, Premier Province of British Columbia Victoria, BC V8W 9E1

Dear Premier Horgan,

“A catalyst in the community”

The Board of Directors of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is writing this letter in support of Mayor Vassilaki’s letter to you dated May 12, 2021, regarding the temporary shelter at Victory Church. This shelter has had a negative impact on our vulnerable senior population and on our business community.

We conducted our own survey with the Penticton business community with respect to their experiences with the change in their neighourhood since the shelter was opened. The following results reflect the observations and perceptions of those who responded to our survey.

* 61.82 per cent have found people sleeping in the doorway of their business or on the property

* 45.45 per cent have had to deal with human waste on or around their business premises

* 43.64 per cent have had complaints from their staff

* 40 per cent have had to involve the police

* 38.18 per cent have had customers and/or staff harassed.

We do not dispute the need to provide shelter and care for those experiencing homelessness however we do support our Mayor and the recent declaration from UBCM that the Province should allow local elected officials, who represent their municipalities, to decide where any future shelters should be located in their community. Furthermore, we strongly feel that the Province should provide additional funding to support shelters. This support would include but not limited to:

* funding for additional policing as a direct result in the increased risk of health and safety matters,

* funding for services to address addictions and mental health.

The Chamber understands fully that we need to ensure that the city’s most vulnerable are provided shelter. However, we ask that the Province work with the elected local officials and allow them to make decisions that best meet the needs of the community.

Sincerely,

Jonathan McGraw, CA, CPA

President, Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce

Cc

Honourable David Eby

Mayor Vassilaki and City Council

Executive Director, Downtown Penticton Association Chair, Tourism Penticton

Chair, Penticton Industrial Association

Chair, the City of Penticton Safety and Security Task Force

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HousingMunicipal Government

Previous story
Egypt court adjourns Suez ship case for more compensation talks
Next story
Chinese city locks down neighborhood after COVID-19 upsurge

Just Posted

City of Kelowna. (Contributed)
Today is Love for Kelowna Day

The city proclaimed the second annual day celebrating the city and community

The Central Okanagan School District is seeking to participate in a pilot project pairing childhood educators to assist kindergarten teachers and students. (Contributed)
School briefs: Bankhead chosen for pilot project

Seemless Day project proposed for Kelowna elementary school

The current buildings housing West Kelowna City Hall could fall under consideration for handling the potential enrolment overflow of students from adjacent Mount Boucherie Secondary if a new city hall is built and construction of a second Westside secondary school is further delayed. (File photo)
Pondering the outfall of new Westside Secondary decision

Relief for overcrowded Mt. Boucherie Secondary primary concern

HOPE sign created by Norm Bradley last year that still sits outside the main entrance to Kelowna General Hospital as a source of inspiration and appreciation to hospital staff on the COVID-19 frontlines. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)
Kelowna park project to magnify message of hope

Retired principal leads hope-themed project for Strathcona Park

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton Chamber of Commerce pens letter of support in shelter battle

The letter included the results of a survey the chamber conducted with businesses

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk���emlups te Secw��pemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Penticton Indian Band ‘shocked and sickened’ by discovery at Kamloops Residential School

The band called for full accountability after the remains of more than 200 children were discovered

A cyclist heads west on Industrial Way in Chilliwack soaking up the springtime sun on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Thursday, June 3, 2021 is World Bicycle Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 30 to June 5

World Bicycle Day, Hug Your Cat Day and Hole In My Bucket Day are all coming up this week

Pairs of children’s shoes are placed on the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery as a memorial to the 215 children whose remains have been found buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, in Vancouver, on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver memorial growing to honour 215 children buried at residential school site

‘It’s a harsh reality and it’s our truths. It’s our history and it’s something we’ve always had to fight to prove,’ says chief Rosanne Casimir

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

CN rail tracks in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CN Rail fined $100,000 by court for spraying pesticide on its B.C. tracks

The track runs along the Skeena River and the service says the spraying damaged nearby vegetation

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Work underway for forensics experts to identify B.C. school remains

The best way forward is to provide supports to the Tk’emlúps nation and those who may have lost a loved one, says Terry Teegee

Police arrested four more old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island on Friday, May 28. (Black Press file photo)
Protesters removed from trees as arrests continue on Vancouver Island

4 arrested Friday, bringing total to 137 since May 17

Most Read