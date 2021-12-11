Penticton City Hall was vandalized on Friday, Dec. 10. (City of Penticton image)

Penticton City Hall was vandalized on Friday, Dec. 10. (City of Penticton image)

Penticton City Hall vandalized, RCMP investigating

RCMP responded to reports of mischief at Penticton City Hall on Friday night

Penticton City Hall was vandalized on Friday night.

RCMP responded to a report of mischief at City Hall at 7:35 p.m. on Dec. 10. When police arrived, the building’s front glass doors were broken; however, it was determined there was no entry into the building.

Witnesses at the scene said after the windows were broken, a male wearing a black jacket with white fur around its hood and blue jeans was running away from City Hall towards Okanagan Lake.

The city released a statement on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11, saying police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-492-4300, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.

