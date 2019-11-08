Blind Melon’s April 2020 concert in Penticton has been cancelled. (Submitted photo)

Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled

No reason given for cancellation of Canadian dates for Blind Melon, Bif Naked and Soul Asylum

It was announced Friday morning that due to unforeseen circumstances, Blind Melon, Soul Asylum and Bif Naked have cancelled their upcoming Canadian tour dates, including the show scheduled for April 15, 2020 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

No reason for the cancellations was given.

Customers who purchased their tickets with a credit card will have the ticket price and the per-ticket fee automatically reversed beginning Friday, Nov. 8.

Customers are advised credit card refunds can take between five to 10 days to post.

Contact the Valley First Box Office (at the SOEC) at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca if a credit card refund has not happened by Monday, Nov. 18.

 

