Kelowna Law Courts. (File)

Penticton drug dealers sentenced in Kelowna Supreme Court

The two received different sentences for their trafficking charges

Two Penticton residents have been sentenced after being found guilty of drug trafficking.

Cheryle Aiechele and Elkena Knauff were both found guilty in Kelowna Supreme Court on Monday, Jan. 25 for three counts each of possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking. One count was for methamphetamine, one for cocaine and one for fentanyl.

The case stemmed from an arrest in 2017 by Penticton’s targeted enforcement unit of the RCMP.

READ MORE: Heroin, cocaine and meth seized

Knauff was sentenced to three concurrent jail terms of 30 months, minus 116 days of time served, for another 784 days in jail.

It is not Knauff’s first jail sentence. He had been previously sentenced for a non-fatal shooting in 2017. He also received a four-month conditional sentence for an assault in downtown Penticton out of a “jealous rage” in 2015.

READ MORE: Penticton man sentenced in non-fatal 2017 shooting

READ MORE: Assault in downtown Penticton motivated by ‘jealous rage’

Aeichele, on the other hand, received three concurrent 18-month conditional sentences, which includes 100 hours of community work service, the completion of a counselling or education program for addiction and a ban on alcohol and drug use for the 18 months.

Both sentences also came with mandatory lifetime firearms bans.

