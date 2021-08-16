Evacuees of Logan Lake began checking in at the emergency operations centre in Chilliwack on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

Penticton emergency support services in need of volunteers

10 volunteers are needed to help those evacuating from wildfires

Penticton’s Emergency Support Services team is looking for 10 new volunteers to support the recent surge of evacuations.

With bigger waves of evacuees comes a bigger need for volunteers to help get them settled, said the city spokesperson.

The Penticton ESS is specifically looking for people who are technologically savvy, greeters, set-up and clean-up volunteers.

Technologically savvy volunteers should be familiar with computers, helping register evacuees into the province’s software.

Greeters are expected to be compassionate people willing and able to speak with and calm down those who have had to flee their homes.

Set-up and clean-up crews are responsible for helping get the reception centre ready in the morning and cleaning it at the end of the day.

Volunteers are provided with required training as well as meals, snacks, water and coffee during their shifts.

The City of Penticton in coordination with the Okanagan Indian Band opened up the Ellis Street Penticton Emergency Centre for evacuees from the White Rock Lake fire on Sunday evening.

Hundreds on OKIB land were evacuated this weekend as the White Rock Lake fire grew.

The city of Penticton asks that anyone interested in volunteering email ESS@penticton.ca or leave a voicemail at 250-490-2512 with which role you’re interested in and any relevant experience.

