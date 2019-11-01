Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

Firefighters needed just a few minutes to free a child whose fingers got stuck in the sliding door of a van Halloween night at Penticton Regional Hospital.

According to Capt. Wayne McKenzie of the Penticton Fire Department, prying tools were used to forcibly open the door in able to free the girl who is believed to be about nine or 10 years old.

“I think what happened is she probably got her hand stuck in the door as they were getting in,” said McKenzie Friday morning. “It didn’t look too serious, the ambulance was there right away and they assumed care of the child right off the bat, we were just there to get her out.

“I think it was a good outcome, she seemed to be okay. It was just an accident, one of those things that happen, we were just glad to be able to help her.”

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May
Next story
Lake Country RCMP searching for serial shoplifter

Just Posted

Remembrance Day ceremonies planned throughout Central Okanagan

Find out where ceremonies will be on Nov. 11

Rockets add former Blazer to roster

Kobe Mohr will join the Rockets for Friday nights game against Prince George

Government-run pot shop proposed for Rutland

School district is concerned the proposed location is too close to an elementary school

Sixty-thousand more people expected to move to the Central Okanagan by 2036: report

Study says population boom will put big pressures on housing stock, infrastructure

Rockets ready for home return after 16-day break

Kelowna hosts the Prince George Cougars in their first home game since Oct. 16

VIDEO: RCMP evict homeless people camping on Leon Avenue

People experiencing homelessness were given ‘10 minutes’ to vacate the camp on Leon Avenue

Penticton firefighters free child’s hand stuck in van door

Fire department called to Penticton hospital to help free child’s fingers from vehicle

B.C.’s Ms. Frizzle turns school bus into submarine

Sonia Cinelli decorates her bus every year. This year, she went under the sea

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Okanagan’s Shanda Hill makes Canadian history

Ultra athlete completes double deca, the equivalent of 20 Ironman triathlon races, in a row

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

South Okanagan woman runs group saving dogs from certain death

A woman who founded a cross-border dog rescue society is now operating… Continue reading

Festival of Lights has been popular Summerland tradition

Launch of festive season started more than three decades ago

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Most Read