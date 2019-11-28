SOFTWARE PROJECT Keith MacIntyre of Big Bear Software in Penticton is working to create a new web interface for GoByBike BC. (Black Press file photo)

Penticton firm to design web interface for GoByBike BC

Software will integrate with fitness trackers such as Strava and MapMyRun

A Penticton software company has been awarded a province-wide contact to build a new platform for the GoByBike BC Society.

In November, Big Bear Software was awarded the contract to build the new platform. Last year, more than 55,000 cyclists across the province participated in GoByBike BC events.

READ ALSO: Municipality coordinating Summerland’s Bike to Work Week

READ ALSO: Fifth annual cycling celebration in Summerland

“We were searching for a creative, innovative and passionate company to help us develop a new website and provide online event registration and data collection, said Terri-Lynn Gifford, provincial program manager with the GoByBike BC Society. “I am so impressed at how quickly Big Bear Software understood our vision for our website and GoByBike app, and just how critical the usability is to the overall success of our campaign. The app enables participants to register and report their results; it captures important data required by funders; and is used to engage participants, team leaders, coordinators, contracted staff, board members and sponsors.”

Keith MacIntyre, CEO of Big Bear Software, said the project will create a new web interface for GoByBike BC, making it easier for participants to track their cycling routes and distances. The software will integrate with fitness trackers such as Strava and MapMyRun.

“Big Bear Software is proud to be a provincial sponsor of the 2020 GoByBike BC event series,” MacIntyre said. “It’s exactly the type of project we like to attract, to have an opportunity to build software solutions for organizations that benefit many and serve a common purpose, in this case getting our communities thinking about transit by bike, and being more active throughout the year.”

While the project is referred to as an app, MacIntyre explained it will be an improved web interface, not an app for mobile devices.

He expects to have the project completed by April, in time for the spring Bike to Work and Bike to School events coordinated by GoByBike BC.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Used oil, antifreeze now collected at Summerland Landfill
Next story
Penticton Vees announce 12 Days of Giveaways for December home games

Just Posted

Snow lovers swarm Big White slopes on resort’s opening day

Boarders and skiers were thrilled for opening day on Thursday

Kids read better with dogs: UBCO study

A UBC Okanagan study shows students spend more time reading when a dog is present

Stuart Park ice rink to open earlier than planned

The popular downtown open-air rink will now open Friday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.

Fundraiser announced for Kelowna girl battling cancer

$10,000 fundraiser goal will help to cover chemotherapy and travel costs associated with treatment

Heath House commits to cleaning up garbage around Rutland

Residents and staff collect garbage in the Leathead area

Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

Residents can only stay at the two sites between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Babies who eat peanuts are less likely to develop allergy, study suggests

Data from 2,600 Canadian kids used in long-running study on root causes of chronic diseases

Penticton Vees announce 12 Days of Giveaways for December home games

The team is also partnering with Slackwater Brewing to host a Toys for Tots drive on Dec. 12

Man jailed for threatening to burn down Vernon hospital

The 34-year-old has was on probation for two earlier convictions at the time of the incident

Penticton firm to design web interface for GoByBike BC

Software will integrate with fitness trackers such as Strava and MapMyRun

Name selected for Coalmont park

Family donated parcels of land for creation of park

Man who hit moose on northern highway wins battle with ICBC

Ronald Driedger slammed on his brakes, wrecking them, before hitting a moose

Waters: Kelowna businessman hedges his bets over downtown homeless

Insists on 90-day escape clause in lease for his downtown store

Country stars High Valley coming to Penticton

The Alberta-native band recently announced its headline Canadian tour, which kicks off in May 2020

Most Read