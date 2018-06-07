Penticton forum on freshwater fishing regulation changes

Biennial meeting opened up to the public for first time

Input to proposed changes to the provincial freshwater fishing regulations is being opened up to the public for the first time, says Okanagan regional fisheries biologist Eric Hegerat.

The forum takes place Saturday, June 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Riverside Conference Centre, 152 Riverside Dr., in Penticton.

Hegerat said in the past, the biennial forum was limited to fish and game clubs, guide outfitters and other stakeholder groups.

“In the past we felt those groups gave us a representation of opinion feedback on regulatory changes being proposed, but we have begun to notice that membership in fish and game clubs seems to be on the decline,” said Hegerat.

Related: 2015-17 fishing regulations synopsis available

“So we decided to just open it up to the public to make sure we were covering all the angler demographics in the Okanagan. We generally have had up to 30 people at previous forums so we’re not sure what opening up to the public will do for attendance this year.”

Hegerat said proposed freshwater fishing changes will be outlined at the forum and subsequently posted online to solicit further public input.

To see the boundaries of the Okanagan zone, go online to http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/fw/fish/regulations/docs/1719/fishing_synopsis_2017-19_region8.pdf.

Any amended regulations to the 2019-21 Freshwater Fishing Synopsis will come into effect as of April 1, 2019.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum
Next story
Northern B.C. sees fuel shortage due to issues at Edmonton refinery

Just Posted

Penticton forum on freshwater fishing regulation changes

Biennial meeting opened up to the public for first time

Notice on title remains in place for Airport Inn

The controversial Lake Country inn’s owner requested the district remove the notice on title

YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids fundraiser exceeds $85,000

Donations expected to help 600 local kids access Y programs

Update: Abandoned campfire sparks fire near Ellison Lake

The Kelowna fire department is on scene at the east side of the lake

Globe trotting biology student to study at UBCO

Academia path for Ashley Kerik began in Australia

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Second chance for Kozak at GolfBC Championship

Okanagan Golf Club assistant pro will play on an exemption at next week’s Mackenzie Tour event

Northern B.C. sees fuel shortage due to issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortage impacting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at a Suncor refinery

Alberta updates driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur

Remains of the Albertosaurus, a T.-rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period, were first found in Alberta

511 overdose deaths in B.C. so far in 2018: Coroner

During the month of April, 124 people died across the province

Russell powers Gray Monk

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Associaton roundup

TOYSL playdowns this weekend in Penticton

Kelowna United U13 to U18 teams will compete for berths at provincials

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

RCMP make arrest in Oliver shooting

Police investigating a shooting and home invasion

Most Read