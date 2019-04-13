Penticton hospital tower cost $312.5 million

Funding for David E. Kampe Tower came from numerous sources

It cost plenty of money to build the David E. Kampe Tower at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

The total cost of the project is $312.5 million.

Funds came from the province, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District, Interior Health and the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

READ MORE: 'Great day' for public health care in Penticton

READ MORE: Video: 100 days until the David E. Kampe Tower opens

How much money is $312.5 million?

A lot.

That’s the same as the value of 650 houses in Penticton, at a cost of $481,000, the latest average assessed value according to B.C. Assessment.

Or, put another way, a worker earning $15 after taxes and working 40 hours a week would have to work for 10,000 years in order to earn $312.5 million.

The 84-bed hospital tower will open to patients on April 29.

