Penticton man and woman ID’d as victims found near local shooting range

Alanna Brown and Douglas Barker were last seen the day before their bodies were discovered

Police closed access to the Penticton shooting range in September after the Summerland Fire Department discovered two deceased individuals. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The RCMP have identified the two victims found near the Penticton shooting range in September.

On Sept. 15, RCMP were called to the scene after the Summerland Fire Department responded to a fire and discovered the two bodies.

The two were recently identified as locals of Penticton, Alanna Brown and Douglas Barker, both 30.

The RCMP are revealing their identities in the hopes of furthering their investigation. Both were last seen on Sept. 14, the day before their bodies were discovered.

The bodies near the shooting range were discovered a month after another pair of bodies were discovered in a burned-out vehicle on Garnet Valley Road outside of Summerland.

The two individuals discovered in Summerland have not been identified, however, RCMP stated that two people who died in a crash the next day in Abbotsford were believed to be connected to the deaths. The occupants in the Abbotsford crash also have not been identified publically by the police.

Penticton RCMP handed the investigation over to the Serious Crime Unit shortly after the discovery.

The BC RCMP Serious Crime Unit knows there are people who saw Ms. Brown and Mr. Barker in the days leading up to their deaths and are urging them to speak with police.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Major Crimes tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

