Penticton RCMP released the police car footage of a Kia Forte that struck an officer making a traffic stop in an alley Monday morning at 12:30 a.m.

Penticton officer hit by stolen Kelowna car that was later torched

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in a crime spree that spans from Kelowna to Osoyoos

The RCMP in the South Okanagan is turning to the public for information after a Penticton officer was struck by a stolen car while doing a traffic stop in the city early Monday morning.

On Sept. 28, around 12:30 a.m., a Penticton RCMP officer had a vehicle pulled over in the alleyway of Latimer Street between Wade Avenue and Orchard Avenue when a vehicle unrelated to the traffic stop backed into the car pulled over by police.

The suspect vehicle, believed to be Kia Forte, suddenly pulled forward, struck the uniformed police officer, sideswiped the marked police car and fled the area, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The driver of the vehicle pulled over was not injured, while the police officer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle, a white Kia Forte, had been reported stolen Sept. 26 in Kelowna’s Rutland area.

READ MORE: Three arrested in shooting at Keremeos home

On Monday, before 7 a.m., Osoyoos RCMP went to a vehicle fire in a wildland area near Fairwinds Drive. They discovered the stolen Kia Forte up in flames. Then a dark blue ’90s Nissan pickup truck was reported to be stolen nearby.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Osoyoos police responded to a local motel where the stolen Nissan pickup truck was found abandoned.

RCMP is also releasing images captured on the police officer’s in-car camera that show the white Kia Forte, in hopes that releasing the images will further advance the inter-jurisdictional investigation.

Anyone with additional information about any of these incidents or anyone with video surveillance footage that may aid investigators is urged to call the Penticton RCMP or Osoyoos RCMP. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP

