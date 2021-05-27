Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)

Penticton paramountcy sparks Vernon vote

Heavy hand of B.C. government over homeless

The heavy hand of the provincial government over municipal efforts has sparked a debate of paramountcy.

Penticton was the latest local government to have a decision overruled by B.C. around supportive housing.

Housing Minister David Eby recently kept homeless shelters open in Maple Ridge and Penticton despite the individual city council’s efforts to close them.

READ MORE: Penticton homeless shelter to remain open, with or without council support, says Minister

The South Okanagan incident hit a little too close to home for a North Okanagan councillor, who said: “If municipalities are to govern effectively they must retain the jurisdictional ability to do so.”

Vernon Coun. Scott Anderson had hoped to convince his colleagues that the mayor should write a letter to UBCM and the provincial government asking that the paramountcy not be invoked to overrule municipal decisions.

“It essentially renders municipal council impotent and if we don’t take a stand it will happen again and it may well happen to us,” Anderson said at the Monday, May 25 council meeting.

Coun. Kelly Fehr, an advocate of individuals experiencing homelessness and those most vulnerable, couldn’t agree.

“We all make mistakes. We need someone to watch out,” Fehr said.

He is grateful the government has the fortitude to stand up for people, “when the city council is too ignorant or just does not care.”

Anderson’s motion was defeated.

READ MORE: B.C. Premier asked to intervene in Penticton homeless shelter dispute

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

homeless housingMunicipal GovernmentProvincial Government

Previous story
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight
Next story
Moderna misconceptions: Experts say some assume superiority of Pfizer COVID vaccine

Just Posted

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Mounties issue 60 tickets to Okanagan Connector drivers over May long weekend

Albertan semi-truck driver handed 90-day licence suspension for allegedly driving drunk

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Memorial erected to honour Kelowna students killed in car crash

A message board, bouquets of flowers and KSS memorabilia were just some of the items placed at the site

Guards at the Kananaskis prisoner of war camp in Alberta. (Kelowna Canadian-Italian Club photo)
Kelowna Italian club to respond to Trudeau’s formal apology for WWII internment

Online presentation will discuss impact on Kelowna’s Italian community and long-term effects

A COVID-19 testing facility at Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed/WhiteCap RSC)
Pre-flight COVID-19 screening available at Kelowna International Airport

International travellers requiring a negative test can get tested, for a price, at YLW

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Sharon Shepherd volunteers
KCR: Volunteering is making a difference

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Salmon Arm RCMP called out to collisions over the weekend of April 17 and 18. (File photo)
Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland

A driver discovered the vehicle crashed off Fish Lake Road early Thursday morning

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Pair sentenced for 2017 stabbing in North Okanagan

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser were sentenced to time served, put on 3-year probation

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Specialist team with canines will join the search for missing Manning Park hiker

Jordan Naterer’s mother makes plea for local volunteers

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton paramountcy sparks Vernon vote

Heavy hand of B.C. government over homeless

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Most Read