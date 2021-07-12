Penticton puppy in intensive care after attack at Okanagan Lake promenade

This Great Pyrenees puppy named Sheru seen in better days at Skaha Lake park. On July 7, while on leash near the Peach, this poor puppy was viciously attacked by a large breed dog and is now in ICU. (Submitted)

A Penticton man has been left traumatized and footing a large vet bill after he says his nine-week-old puppy was attacked by a large breed dog near the Peach at Okanagan Lake July 7.

Around 9:15 p.m., Gurik Manshahia was out walking his puppy on leash with his friend Shanta Borrego along the Penticton promenade when what they think was a bull mastiff attacked his Great Pyrenees named Sheru.

The attack was so violent, says friend Shanta Borrego who was there for the incident, that the puppy is suffering from multiple skull fractures and a broken nose as well as severe swelling.

“He’s a friendly, lovable puppy,” said Borrego who is devastated for her friend and for the puppy. The pup is currently in intensive care at Canada West Veterinary Hospital in Vancouver. At one point, it wasn’t known if Sheru would live.

The owner of the large dog gave her first name and her phone number but has not been answering phone calls from Borrego, Manshahia nor the veterinarian caring for Sheru.

“We are hoping that the swelling goes down but he has been in the hospital for four nights. Gurik and his family want to offer Sheru the best care that they can, but unfortunately the costs are extensive. They have already paid $10,000 and are not able to give him the care that he needs,” she said.

Borrego has created a GoFundMe to help with future costs. “Anything helps,” she said.

If you would like to donate directly to the veternarian taking care of Sheru, you can call Canada West Veterinary at 604-473-4882 and say that you would like to donate money for Sheru and Gurik Manshahia.

The Gofundme can be found online here.

This comes after a Keremeos couple’s beloved Scottish Terrier was mauled to death while he was walking his puppy on leash through his neighbourhood.

In that case, a large breed dog came rushing out of its property and viciously killed the medium sized dog.

READ MORE: Family dog viciously killed while out for a walk in own neighbourhood

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.