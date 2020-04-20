Penticton RCMP are investigating the possible occurrence of shots being fired into a Penticton apartment complex early Monday (April 20) morning. (File photo)

Penticton RCMP investigating possible shots fired into downtown apartment

Residents reported hearing shots fired followed by glass shattering

Penticton RCMP are investigating a possible incident of gun shots being fired into a downtown apartment complex.

On April 20 at approximately 2:00 a.m., RCMP responded to reports of the sound of gun shots at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Martin Street in Penticton.

Residents reported hearing the sound of gun shots and glass shattering.

READ MORE: Fire crews unsure what caused two vehicles to burn in Kaleden

Officers arrived and found the rear glass door to the apartment complex shattered. Evidence at the scene suggested the damage may have been caused by a firearm.

Police found no evidence of any injuries.

RCMP are currently investigating and are asking anyone with information about this incident to call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to make an anonymous report.

READ MORE: Reported South Okanagan crime up 14 per cent in first quarter

