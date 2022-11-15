Penticton RCMP are hoping someone can ID this man accused of assaulting a loss prevention officer with a pair of scissors on Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. (Contributed)

Penticton RCMP look to ID alleged shoplifter accused of trying to stab security with scissors

Man in red toque stopped by loss prevention officer for alleged shoplifting

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted and tried to stab security with scissors on Monday evening.

On Nov. 14 at around 9 p.m., police responded to a business on Green Avenue after the Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) confronted a man for allegedly shoplifting.

During this interaction, the man reportedly punched the LPO and attempted to stab them with a pair of scissors.

The suspect left in a dark-coloured, late-model Chevrolet sedan.

“We are turning to the community in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” said Const. Dayne Lyons of the Penticton RCMP. “If you know who this is or you are the person in this photograph, please come forward to police.”

The suspect is described as:

– Caucasian male

– Approximately 30-35 years old

– Short brown hair and goatee facial hair

– Wearing a letterman-style jacket, a red toque, and glasses

If you have information regarding the identity of the person in the photo above, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 and quote file number 2022-18384. To remain completely anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave your tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

