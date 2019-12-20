The Penticton RCMP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant on Dec. 18 for a Winnipeg Street residence. Methamphetamine, cocaine, suspected fentanyl, a shotgun and more were seized, and Daryk Reinders, 41, was arrested and is facing multiple charges. (File Photo)

Penticton RCMP seize illicit drugs, firearms from Winnipeg Street home

Daryk Reinders, 41, has been arrested and faces multiple charges

The Penticton RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) has been hard at work this holiday season, seizing a substantial amount of illicit drugs and firearms from a Winnipeg Street residence on Wednesday.

According to a release from the detachment, the SEU was able to obtain a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant after gathering evidence consistent with drug trafficking.

Seventeen ounces of methamphetamine, 10 ounces of cocaine, eight ounces of suspected fentanyl, one loaded 12-gauge shotgun, one loaded handgun with a prohibited magazine, one SKS rifle and over $10,000 in Canadian currency were obtained during the seizure.

Daryk Reinders, 41, has been arrested and is facing a multitude of charges, according to the release.

“This type of drug enforcement is paramount to the safety of the public. Not only was there a substantial quantity of street drug seized; but just as important, these weapons can no longer be used to scare or harm anyone,” said Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck in the release.

The detachment is reminding residents to report suspicious activity by calling 250-492-4300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

