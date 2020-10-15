Penticton schools placed on hold-and-secure after man with hatchet approaches students

KVR Middle School, Penticton Secondary School and ConnectED were placed in a hold-and-secure

Three schools in Penticton were placed in a hold-and-secure scenario this afternoon after an individual was reported on the property carrying a hatchet.

According to parents on Facebook, KVR Middle School, Penticton Secondary School and ConnectED were held until it was safe to leave.

PSS administration staff sent an email to parents, Thursday afternoon, that students reported a suspicious individual approaching them on the track.

“The man approached the students stating he was looking for another individual not connected to our schools. The individual did not make any threats towards the students or the school; however our students were obviously concerned about the interaction and informed school administration,” read the email.

“He allegedly had a hatchet in his backpack.”

RCMP attended the scene and conducted a search for the individual.

“Out of an abundance of caution, PSS/KVR/ConnectED schools were placed in a hold-and-secure protocol,” said PSS administration.

According to the school, police were not able to locate the individual. However RCMP gave the school district direction that students could be released from the schools following the secure and hold protocol. Schools were locked for about one hour.

“The RCMP will continue to have a presence at our schools as school ends today. We are asking students to walk home in pairs and stay on main roadways if they are walking home today.”

Details surrounding how the man approached the students are unclear at this time.

“He was reported to have a machette or small axe in his backpack… I’m unsure of what the students saw exactly, other than they reported seeing a weapon,” said SD67 Superintendent, Todd Manual, outside PSS.

RCMP have not yet responded to a request for comment.

More to come.

