Penticton’s airport looking at a multi-million makeover

The proposed floor plan after all of the construction is finished includes an expanded post-security waiting area and an expanded arrivals area. Image courtesy Government of Canada

Penticton’s airport is looking at a multi-million dollar overhaul in the coming years, according to documents on the federal government’s procurement website.

A notice of proposed procurement put out on Public Works and Government Services Canada, which opened on Dec. 4 and closed on Feb. 7, expects to expand ticketing, security and the terminal, with an estimated price tag of $5 to 5.4 million.

The plan involves six phases, with the first phase set to move the car rentals to the south, and the restaurant will be removed to set up a temporary arrivals terminal. Phase two will see the expansion of the existing arrivals terminal, nearly doubling its floor space, based on proposed floor plans.

Once that is completed, phase three is expected convert the temporary arrivals terminal — where the restaurant is currently located — into a new, expanded ticketing area, with eight check-in booths

Phase four is set to shift the security area to the south, making way for an expansion of the post-security departure gate in phase five, which will also set up a temporary passageway to the new security area in anticipation of phase six.

Phase six is proposed to set up a new restaurant and pre-security departures waiting area in the space that currently holds the airline check-in and part of the current security area.

According to the procurement website, the project has four interested suppliers: Nabco Canada Interior Automatic Doors, DDC Technical Services Ltd., OK Door Service Ltd. and TOA Canada Corporation.

Public Works and Government Services Canada had scheduled an optional site visit for interested parties on Dec. 13 last year, according to the site.

A contact on the project was not immediately available for comment, and requests for comments from Mayor Andrew Jakubeit and the airport administration have not received responses.

