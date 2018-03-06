The proposed floor plan after all of the construction is finished includes an expanded post-security waiting area and an expanded arrivals area. Image courtesy Government of Canada

Penticton’s airport looking at a multi-million makeover

Federal documents show expanded ticketing, arrivals and departures areas for upwards of $5 million

Penticton’s airport is looking at a multi-million dollar overhaul in the coming years, according to documents on the federal government’s procurement website.

A notice of proposed procurement put out on Public Works and Government Services Canada, which opened on Dec. 4 and closed on Feb. 7, expects to expand ticketing, security and the terminal, with an estimated price tag of $5 to 5.4 million.

The plan involves six phases, with the first phase set to move the car rentals to the south, and the restaurant will be removed to set up a temporary arrivals terminal. Phase two will see the expansion of the existing arrivals terminal, nearly doubling its floor space, based on proposed floor plans.

Once that is completed, phase three is expected convert the temporary arrivals terminal — where the restaurant is currently located — into a new, expanded ticketing area, with eight check-in booths

Phase four is set to shift the security area to the south, making way for an expansion of the post-security departure gate in phase five, which will also set up a temporary passageway to the new security area in anticipation of phase six.

Phase six is proposed to set up a new restaurant and pre-security departures waiting area in the space that currently holds the airline check-in and part of the current security area.

According to the procurement website, the project has four interested suppliers: Nabco Canada Interior Automatic Doors, DDC Technical Services Ltd., OK Door Service Ltd. and TOA Canada Corporation.

Public Works and Government Services Canada had scheduled an optional site visit for interested parties on Dec. 13 last year, according to the site.

A contact on the project was not immediately available for comment, and requests for comments from Mayor Andrew Jakubeit and the airport administration have not received responses.

@dustinrgodfrey

dustin.godfrey@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The old floor plan of the airport. Image courtesy Government of Canada

Previous story
Another plea to find missing Sun Peaks man
Next story
Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

Just Posted

One person arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Kelowna’s mayor says he’ll talk to B.C.’s premier about speculation tax

Colin Basran is reiterating his concern about “unintended disastrous consequences”

Kelowna to gather for International Women’s Day

It’s Her Time to Thrive this week

How Okanagan seniors can outsmart scammers

Protecting your personal ID and banking information is critical

Safety improvements slated for Westside Road

Construction will soon begin on a narrow section of Westside Road in West Kelowna

Salmon Arm’s Lena Johnston celebrates 109

Arbor Lodge resident looks back on adventure of arriving in the Shuswap

Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

China has seized the Anbang Insurance Group — the parent company of 21 senior living homes in B.C.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Penticton’s airport looking at a multi-million makeover

Federal documents show expanded ticketing, arrivals and departures areas for upwards of $5 million

Inquiry into missing, murdered Indigenous women seeks two more years

The national inquiry is looking for the additional time, which would extend the group’s mandate to 2020

B.C. MLA calls for equal pay in the workplace

Applause greets Surrey South politician’s quest to close economic gap

Twice convicted killer Dellen Millard to be tried for father’s murder

Dellen Millard to be tried by judge alone in May of this year

RCMP, Conservation Officers kill 3 cougars near B.C. farm

The animals had attacked pigs and a pet donkey, and killed a lamb

BCHL Today: Are power plays down in the BCHL playoffs?

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read