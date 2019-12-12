Penticton’s Barley Mill, “naughty” Santa donate to SOS Medical Foundation

The brewery and local Santa raised $1,000 for the foundation on Dec. 7

Penticton’s Barley Mill Brew Pub and Gary Haupt (also known as “naughty” Santa) were able to raise $1,000 for the South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation on Dec. 7 thanks to the brewery’s Photos with Awesome Santa event. (Photo from Facebook)

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation recently received a generous donation from the man in red.

The Barley Mill Brew Pub hosted an Awesome Santa Family Photo event at the brewery, located at 2460 Skaha Lake Rd., on Dec. 7 with Penticton’s infamous Gary Haupt, also known as “naughty” Santa.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 12, the Barley Mill announced the event raised $500, with owner Andy Virk matching donations to total a $1,000 cheque for the foundation.

“The deepest gratitude to Gary Haupt (aka Awesome Santa) for being so amazing with every ‘little’ and ‘big’ kid you encounter,” reads the post. “It takes a heart to fill that suit, and it fits you well.”

The SOS Medical Foundation is currently in the middle of its annual Tree of Dreams fundraiser, which historically raised funding to provide medical equipment for the recent expansion at the Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH).

With the expansion concluded, the fundraiser will now shift gears to fundraise for two separate goals.

According to John Moorhouse, the development and communications officer with the foundation, funds donated by Oliver and Osoyoos area residents to the Tree of Dreams will contribute to the emergency department upgrade at the South Okanagan General Hospital.

Donations to the fundraiser from Penticton and South Okanagan Similkameen residents will be directed to purchasing a a mammography machine, a second hip surgery table, an electro-encephalogram (EEG) unit and colonoscopy scopes for PRH.

For more information about the foundation or to donate, call 250-492-9027 or visit www.sosmedicalfoundation.com.

