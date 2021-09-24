A protest against vaccine cards was held outside of the District of Sicamous office on Sept. 22, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

A protest against vaccine cards was held outside of the District of Sicamous office on Sept. 22, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

People against vaccine cards stage ‘peaceful’ protest outside Sicamous council meeting

Sicamous RCMP observed the protest from a distance and from inside district office

Police say a demonstration against vaccine cards held outside the District of Sicamous office building Wednesday did not interrupt the council meeting proceeding within.

Cpl. Wade Fisher of the Sicamous RCMP said about 50 people were in attendance, many waving signs.

“They were outside the district office on Main Street, and someone had set up a table with a microphone to address the crowd,” said Fisher.

Police were tipped off about the protest Sept. 21, and watched it from a distance, said Fisher. They also watched from inside the district office.

“It was peaceful, no one disrupted council,” said Fisher. “It was a non-event in my eyes.”

Jennifer Bruns, corporate officer for the District of Sicamous, also confirmed there was a protest held outside of the district office on Sept. 22, “regarding provincial health orders and the requirement to provide proof of vaccination to access some events, services or businesses.”

Bruns said the district will continue to follow and implement all provincial health orders, including the requirement of masks in indoor public spaces and limiting gatherings to maintain appropriate social distancing.

“We also continue to encourage all to be kind to one another as we work together to overcome the challenges that COVID-19 has inflicted upon our community,” said Bruns.

Read more: ‘This could happen to anyone’: Golden man, 38, with COVID-19 fighting for life in ICU

Read more: Splatsin: BC Hydro decision to remove Shuswap River dam disregards title and rights

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

Sicamous

Previous story
Horgan promises B.C. will fund naloxone kits for police
Next story
VIDEO: Surrey woman catches catalytic converter theft in progress

Just Posted

A number of windows at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries on Spall Road were recently smashed by unknown assaliants. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Increase in property crime prompts Kelowna RCMP to change response

A number of windows at La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries on Spall Road were recently smashed by unknown assaliants. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Increase in property crime prompts Kelowna RCMP to change response

Nearly 50 people rallied outside of Kelowna City Hall before marching down Bernard Avenue and delivering a letter demanding climate action to Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s office. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Nearly 50 people rally in Kelowna demanding climate action

Noah Vaten (left) having a cigarette out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on a brief break during his manslaughter trial on March 8, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Accused killer’s hazy memory leads to vague answers during Kelowna manslaughter trial