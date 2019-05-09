Phone scam targets Summerland resident

Offer of $7,700 lottery prize raised suspicions

When Heather Golhovits received a call telling her she had won $7,700 in a recent draw, she was suspicious.

The caller had not identified which lottery she had won, and she had not purchased a ticket.

She asked the caller to send her the cheque and hung up.

Then she checked the 876 telephone area code and discovered the prefix is often connected with the Jamaica Lottery Scam. She reported the call to the police.

READ ALSO: Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

READ ALSO: Avoid scams: How the Canada Revenue Agency will and won’t contact you

Cst. Jacques LeFebvre of the Summerland RCMP detachment said the Jamaica Lottery Scam is one of many telephone scams.

He urges those targeted by this scam to consider before responding.

“If it’s too good to be true, then it’s not true,” he said.

Lottery scam calls often involve telling the targeted person he or she has won a big prize, but must send in money first to pay for a processing fee. This fee is a sign that the prize is not legitimate.

“If you’ve won something, there’s no processing fee,” LeFebvre said.

The calls, despite their telephone area codes, can originate from anywhere in the world, he added.

And while some will avoid the scam because of their suspicions, others have been bilked.

“You’ve got to be very vigilant,” he said. “If you’re thinking it’s too good to be true, before you send any money, contact your local RCMP detachment.”

As for Golhovits, she has not received a large lottery cheque, and is not expecting to see one in the mail any time soon.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Roadside arrest for B.C. man whose ID was stolen two years ago
Next story
Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Just Posted

Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland bastketball star

Prabhtej Deol will join the Heat this upcoming season

Camelot comes to Kelowna

The Kelowna Actors Studio will present Camelot May 29 to June 16

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

Sun and warm temperatures are expected through the weekend.

Calling all Okanagan poutine lovers

Smokes Poutinerie Kelowna is looking to crown a champion in speed eating competition

Summerland students raise money for Kelowna Food Bank

Food Studies 12 students challenging others to hold fundraisers for food bank

Facebook auto-generates videos celebrating extremist images

Video showed anti-Semitic verses, a photo of men carrying jihadi flags as they burn the stars and stripes

Berry sisters murder trial: defence draws comparison to unsolved Vancouver Island slashing

Woman attacked in her home less than a kilometre away from Andrew Berry’s apartment

B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate

This follows last June’s report on dirty money in casinos by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German

Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization: survey

Research suggests support for legalization has dropped to 50.1 per cent from 68.6 per cent in 2017

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

Phone scam targets Summerland resident

Offer of $7,700 lottery prize raised suspicions

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

Most Read