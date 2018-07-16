It’s the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus, and the silhouette of the hill we call the “maid with the flowing hair.” The hill is behind the Vernon Lookout on old Hwy. 97 as seen from across Kalamalka Lake. (Martin Impey/Special to The Morning Star)

Incredible sight in Okanagan night sky

Vernon resident Martin Impey caputure the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus

  • Jul. 16, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Sunday night provided the ultimate night sky experience, thanks to the moon in its waxing crescent phase.

A waxing crescent is the first phase after the new moon and is a great time to see the features of the moon’s surface.

In this photo, by Martin Impey, we see the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus, and the silhouette of the hill we call the “maid with the flowing hair.”

The hill is behind the Vernon Lookout on old Hwy. 97 as seen from across Kalamalka Lake.

