PHOTOS: B.C. city wakes up to darkness under wildfire smoke

The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue

The wildfire smoke has become so thick in B.C. that it’s blocking the sun in some communities.

People in Prince George woke up to dark skies Friday morning, looking out as if it were nighttime, until mid-morning when the haze started to thin. The air had turned much cooler as well.

Residents who took to social media said the smell of smoke was instant the moment they stepped outside, with pieces of ash floating in the air.

In many regions across B.C., the haze has turned the skies into ominous tones of grey and orange. The province remains under an advisory from Environment Canada because of the smoky skies, which has been in effect for close to a week.

Health officials have urged seniors, parents of young children and infants, and those with health conditions that could be exacerbated by the weather to take extra caution when outside.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

 

