UPDATE: 2 in custody after South Okanagan vehicle thefts lead to West Kelowna arrests

UPDATE: 1:50p.m.

Kelowna RCMP Cst. Mike Della-Paolera has confirmed that the truck was one of two vehicles stolen from the Penticton area.

The other was located shortly after it was stolen, while officers used covert tactics to follow the truck safely into the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

The suspect was taken into custody uninjured.

“This was a dynamic and fluid event but with the organized cooperation from multiple South Okanagan RCMP detachments the suspects were taken into custody without injury to the public, police officers or the two individuals,“ said Della-Paolera.

The suspects are being held in custody awaiting their court date, and police say there will be no further comments at this time.

ORIGINAL: 11a.m.

A single-vehicle crash in Glenrosa Friday morning (March 24) left a white pickup truck off-road among some trees.

Truck went down an embankment at Glenrosa and McIver roads around 10:30 a.m. The reason for the crash is currently unknown, though Capital News has reached out to RCMP for details.

Pickup truck down embankment in #WestKelowna on McIver Rd. around 10:30 this morning. Details unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/DRE65dgcuw — Jake Courtepatte (@JakeC_16) March 24, 2023

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentcar crashCity of West KelownaVehicles