Pickup truck destroyed in suspicious Oliver fire

Crews responded just before 4 a.m. on Friday, June 3

An overnight fire that destroyed a parked pickup truck in Oliver is being called suspicious on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the blaze just before 4 a.m. at Fairview Road and Dividend Street on June 3, arriving to the scene of a truck “fully involved,” according to Rob Graham from the Oliver Fire Department.

Members from the department were on scene for about 30 to 40 minutes.

The fire has been called suspicious based on the time of day.

An investigation is expected to follow.

