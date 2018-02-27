Plan a trip, pick up some perks at Kelowna International Airport

YLW Travel Show offers opportunity to plan next vacation and win more than $8,000 in prizes

Kelowna International Airport is hosting the annual Spring Travel Show this Saturday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event takes place in the YLW terminal building and will feature more than 25 exhibitors including airlines, travel agencies, travel medical clinics and more.

“The show aims to help our community plan their next vacation and learn more about the world travel opportunities available by flying out of YLW,” said John Devitt, YLW’s Business Development and Community Relations Manager. “The Travel Show welcomes more than 3,000 people to YLW who are keen to plan their next holiday.”

RELATED: SNOW GROUNDED FLIGHTS

In addition to learning more about travel opportunities, those attending can enter to win a number of prizes including: a $2,000 travel credit on Icelandair, a three-night package to Whitehorse including return airfare, accommodation and activities courtesy of Air North, Yukon’s Airline and Northern Vision Development; a signed Canucks Hockey Stick; three nights in Vegas compliments of Visit Las Vegas; airfare for two on Pacific Coastal Airlines; airfare for two on Central Mountain Air; one night stay at the Holiday Inn Express and two night stay at Fairfield Inn. To enter the draw, you must visit the ticket booth at YLW this Saturday.

RELATED: KELOWNA AIRPORT NUMBERS SKY HIGH

All funds raised will be donated to the Canucks Autism Network. CAN provides year-round sports and recreation programs for individuals and families living with autism, while increasing awareness and providing training in communities across British Columbia. In Kelowna, CAN provides weekly sports and recreation programs, summer day camps, monthly social programs, family events, autism training workshops and the I CAN Fly program at YLW.

Those attending the YLW Spring Travel Show can park for free in the long-term lot- parking will be validated in the terminal. The event will also include complimentary wine tasting, delectable bites and live entertainment.

For more information and a list of participants visit ylw.kelowna.ca/travelevent.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.