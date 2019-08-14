The Balmoral Intersection is getting an update that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says will improve safety. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Photo)

Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

Once the project is complete no left turns onto Highway 1 at Balmoral will be allowed.

The B.C. government is moving forward with a reconfiguration of the Balmoral Road intersection west of Salmon Arm in hopes of improving safety for motorists.

The Highway 1 intersection has been the site of numerous crashes in the past, so the changes are designed to stop drivers from crossing the intersection in the ways which resulted in most of the collisions.

The changes will still allow left turns off the highway onto Balmoral Road with a protected left-turn bay. The other option which was considered by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure would have eliminated all left turns onto and off the highway. Both options considered restricted travel across the highway on Balmoral Raod using barricades.

Read More: Province proposes improvements for Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection

Read More: Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

The changes come with good reason; according to MOTI data, 70 per cent of collisions at the intersection over the past 10 years have involved a vehicle turning left onto the highway or travelling straight across the highway.

The construction option selected was the ministry’s preferred option going into the public consultation process, which took the form of an open house and online feedback collection. The ministry states it best balances the need for safety while still providing access to Balmoral Road.

To access Balmoral Road on the opposite side of the highway, drivers will have to use the nearby underpass.

The ministry states additional funding has also been approved to include highway acceleration lanes, both eastbound and westbound from the Balmoral intersection. A press release states the request for acceleration lanes was regularly requested in the feedback the ministry received.

Read More: Update: Police say alcohol not a factor in Balmoral crash

Read More: Letter: Go back to drawing board on Highway 1/Balmoral Road intersection

The ministry expects construction to begin in late September and be complete in November. Minor delays can be expected but, according to the ministry, one lane of the highway in both directions will be maintained throughout construction.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: One man in RCMP custody after West Kelowna police incident

Just Posted

VIDEO: Corvette stuck beneath semi-truck in downtown Kelowna

The lane has been re-opened and traffic is moving again

Rates revealed for new West Kelowna sports dome

The new Multi Sport Dome is scheduled to open in October

City council approves sixth pot shop in West Kelowna

The application was initially turned down due to a tied vote in July

UPDATE: One man in RCMP custody after West Kelowna police incident

A 25-year old Kelowna man has been taken into police custody

‘Vilification’ of Trudeau hurts campaign: MP Stephen Fuhr

Nonetheless, Fuhr stands by the Liberal leader

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

Once the project is complete no left turns onto Highway 1 at Balmoral will be allowed.

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teens suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Detained ISIS supporter may be released in Enderby, B.C.

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

From Mexico to Vernon: motorcycle tour to finish in Okanagan

The 44th annual Three Flags Classic Motorcycle Tour will make its final stop in Vernon on Sept. 2

New winemaker hired at Lunessence Winery in Summerland

Maxime Legris has worked as a winemaker in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia

Planned ignitions to help containment of South Okanagan wildfire

Smoke will likely be visible from nearby communities, including Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos

Most Read