Top upcoming events: plan your B.C. Day long weekend in Kelowna!

Parks Alive! is one of several events taking place in Kelowna over B.C. Day long weekend. (Festivals Kelowna)

B.C. Day is on the horizon and another three-day weekend is within sight.

It feels like ages since Canada Day and we could definitely all use a break.

But just what will you do over the whole 72-hours of freedom that you have?

Not to worry—we have you covered with a list of Kelowna’s biggest and best activities for the holiday weekend.

Craft Beer Market celebrates National IPA Day—Tuesday, July 30 through Monday, Aug. 5

Craft Beer Market is celebrating National IPA day with limited-edition Big Hoppa IPA flights. At the end of the weekend, one beer will be crowned 2019’s Big Hoppa as B.C.’s best IPA.

Opera in the Vines—Friday, Aug. 2

(Opera Kelowna)

Kelowna Opera’s newest production, Opera in the Vines, will take the stage at Mission Hill Family Estate Winery on Aug. 2. The event will give Kelownians the rare opportunity to get up close with Opera Kelowna’s most gifted singers.

Park & Play continues weeknight family fun—Friday, Aug. 2 and Monday, Aug. 5

(City of Kelowna)

The City of Kelowna’s Park & Play continues through the long weekend with the pop-up family fun event taking place at Quilchena Park in Kettle Valley and Rutland’s Mugford Park on Friday and Monday night respectively from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Park & Play is a weather-dependent event. Events may be cancelled or end early if staff deem unsuitable.

Kelowna Crafters & Farmers Market—Saturday, Aug. 3

(Tourism Kelowna)

Saturdays are for the market in Kelowna, and the long-weekend Saturday is no different. Come down to the Kelowna Crafters and Farmers Market for some farm, food, and craft vendors. The market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.

Parks Alive! 101.5 EZ Rock Theme Weekend—Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4

(Festivals Kelowna)

Everybody is invited to come dance in the park for another weekend of music in downtown Kelowna’s Kerry Park at the Kelowna Pride stage. Various indie-rock bands will be taking the stage from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Shaw Okanagan Dream Rally—Sunday, Aug. 4

(Okanagan Dream Rally)

Luxury cars are gearing up for the annual Okanagan Dream Rally this weekend, providing families and children with a memory they will never forget. This year, the event is looking to raise over $1-million for the Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon.

East Kelowna Market—Sunday, Aug. 4

The East Kelowna Hall is home to the East Kelowna Market on Sundays throughout the summer. This weekend’s event looks like it’s going to feature some furry friends!