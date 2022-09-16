(FortisBC/Screenshot)

Planned power outage for Kelowna’s Mission

Outage will affect area of Gordon Drive

A collision with a power pole late Thursday night means hundreds of customers will be without power on Saturday, Sept. 17 in the Mission neighbourhood.

Power will be out for just over 700 customers of FortisBC along Gordon Drive at 9a.m. and will last up to four hours as crews replace the pole.

Before the work can be done Saturday morning, the pole is being supported by a bucket truck since the collision to keep the power on for residents and schools.

To keep updated on the outage, check out the FortisBC outages map.

