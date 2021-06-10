Plans submitted for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

Plans for a substantial redevelopment at the site of Kelowna’s former RCMP detachment are finally in the hands of city planners.
Tendered by developers last week, the plans call for a 13-storey mixed-use building situated at 350 Doyle Avenue adjacent to city hall. Thirteen storeys is the maximum number allowed by current zoning of the area but the height creeps up just enough to require approval from city council — sitting 4.4 metres above the allowed 40.
Developers are looking to fill as much space as they can, with a floor plate variance requested to increase the width of the building.
The building is planned to include two floors of commercial and retail space, topped by 11 storeys of rental apartments with 316 units — 77 studios, 165 one-bedrooms and 74 two-bedrooms. Three storeys of underground parking is also planned.
The city finalized the lease on the site with Rise Commercial Developments in January 2021, receiving $7 million for the 80-year lease. Of that, $4.3 million will be invested into the site to develop a new civic plaza, art walk extension, and 6,000 square feet of community amenity space.
The city recently selected a team of consultants to study the financials of building a new performance venue in the city’s downtown to replace the ageing Kelowna Community Theatre, something that it has previously stated could be included in the civic plaza redevelopment.
