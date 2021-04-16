Plastic cutlery aerates Vernon high school’s lawn in grad prank

Grad pranksters get an early start this year with unusual plastic prank

Vernon Secondary School students walked in Friday, April 16, 2021, to a lawn full of plastic cutlery in a grad prank. (Debra Ann Large - Vernon & Area Community Forum)

Plastic forks, knives and spoons were jutting out of the lawn at Vernon Secondary School Friday morning — an unusual sight for students.

Pictures were shared to the Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook page with assumptions that it was perhaps a TikTok prank.

But, Vernon School District 22 corporate executive assistant Lynn Jameson got to the bottom of it: a grad prank.

The first of the year.

VSS vice-principal Lyle Chapman has put a positive spin on the plastic surprise April 16.

He’s calling it a voluntary lawn aeration, Jameson said.

Chapman is also turning it into an opportunity for Grade 8s to score some cafeteria cash or other prizes for whoever can pick up the most plastic during the break.

