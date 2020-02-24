(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

‘Please be quiet,’ Kelowna Mayor tells sexual assault survivor protesting in council chambers

Forty per cent of sexual assaults reported to Kelowna RCMP in 2019 were deemed ‘unfounded’

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran told a sexual assault survivor and advocate of the city’s rape survivors to “be quiet” as she demonstrated in council chambers today.

Donning a shirt that read ‘rape culture lives here’ and a sign that read ‘your silence speaks volumes’, Heather Friesen began to speak to her issues during a regularly scheduled council meeting but was stopped by the mayor.

“Ma’am if you could please be quiet,” Mayor Basran said to her.

“Just like you?” quipped Friesen.

In a Tweet following her exit of council chambers, Friesen said the mayor should know by now that she won’t be quiet.

The city and Kelowna RCMP detachment came under fire in October 2019 after Kelowna Capital News revealed 40 per cent of sexual assaults reported to police in 2019 were deemed “unfounded.”

Since then Friesen has been on the warpath, calling the city “steeped in rape culture” and organizing both a protest in front of the RCMP detachment and a petition to implement a sex crime unit for Kelowna. She has also become one of the most outspoken advocates of sexual assault victims in the city.

Friesen said she’s met with several councillors and other local politicians, who have expressed their support behind closed doors but have yet to make a public statement. She did not give the names of those she’s met with but said Basran refused a meeting.

This is the second time Friesen has attended a council meeting to call out the mayor and councillors directly.

The Kelowna RCMP has completed an internal review of the extremely high number of unfounded sexual assaults, however, the results have not yet been made public.

“Why aren’t (councillors) asking the Kelowna RCMP to give them that review?” Friesen said.

The council meeting continued as scheduled.

More to come.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP completes internal review of sexual assault cases deemed ‘unfounded’

READ MORE: Sexual assault survivor confronts Kelowna mayor at council meeting

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested following suspicious trailer fire
Next story
West Kelowna used half of annual sand supply during two-week period in January

Just Posted

‘Please be quiet,’ Kelowna Mayor tells sexual assault survivor protesting in council chambers

Forty per cent of sexual assaults reported to Kelowna RCMP in 2019 were deemed ‘unfounded’

West Kelowna used half of annual sand supply during two-week period in January

City said cold temperatures meant much of sand wasn’t sticking to roads

Body discovered following fire at Ellison property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

Study proposed to investigate impact of septic fields in Okanagan Lake

Study would get underway in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estate areas in June

Swinging with the Stars raises $314,500 for Central Okanagan Hospice Association

The 12th annual event took place at the Delta Hotel in Downtown Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

North Okanagan ultra athlete ‘hearts’ ice baths

Shanda Hill and father carve stunning creations into ice at Ellison Lake

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Father and children killed in fatal crash near Kamloops

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

Most Read