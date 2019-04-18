Plenty to do for families this Easter in the Central Okanagan

If you like chocolate, we have some events you might like in Kelowna

Sylvie Forget helps her daughter, Lexia Forget, one, gather Easter eggs during the annual Easter egg hunt in Jack Seaton Park last year. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

There’s plenty to do around the Central Okanagan this weekend if you like chocolate, scavenger hunts and furry little critters.

Pancake breakfast

Easter weekend events kickoff tomorrow with Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parkinson Recreation Centre. Admission is free and is open to everyone.

Easter egg hunt

An egg hunt is also taking place at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enjoy delicious pancakes prepared by the Mission Lions Club, along with Easter bunny visits, egg decorating and bouncy castles.

Easter egg scramble in West Kelowna

The ninth annual Easter Egg Scramble takes place at Memorial Park in West Kelowna as 12,000 eggs will be scattered across the park. The hunt begins at 1 p.m. Find a golden egg and win one of 25 gift baskets.

Big White Easter egg hunt

Get those egg-searching eyes ready and your running legs on April 21. As is tradition of a Big White Easter, the Easter bunny, with the help of Ski School, will be hiding hundreds of delicious little chocolate eggs all around the Village. Children of all ages are encouraged to join in the Easter egg hunt and fill their baskets with lots of yummy treats.

The Easter Egg hunt takes place twice on Easter Sunday, so join us at the time that suits you best or come to both! Please make sure you arrive at least five minutes before as those eggs get discovered very quickly.

First Easter Egg Hunt- 9:15 a.m.

Second Easter Egg Hunt- 12:30 p.m.

Jack Seaton Park Easter egg hunt

Join in for Lake Country’s biggest Easter egg hunt at Jack Seaton Park. Sign in begins at 10 a.m. April 19. Entertainment begins around 11 a.m. with the hunt taking place at noon.

Lake Country scavenger hunt

Enjoy an Easter egg hunt at the Wood Lake RV Park and Marina April 21, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A movie will be played at the clubhouse at 2 p.m.

