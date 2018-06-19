Poke bowl frenzy is coming to Kelowna

Pacific Poke opens Downtown this July

Kelowna is about to experience the poke frenzy that Vancouver has recently been washed over with.

The traditional Hawaiian dish (pronounced poh-keh) is a salad that is stacked high with raw fish, fresh vegetables and Japanese flavours. The trendy, and sometimes healthy bowl has been lusted over Instagram feeds and now will be in Downtown Kelowna by the Sails.

Customers can create their own dishes or choose from pre-selected options; the choice of base from a rice base or salad base, sizing, with several different proteins from ahi tuna to chopped scallop or organic tofu, different sauces and toppings such as seaweed.

You can get your hands on these little (or big) bowls Downtown this July.

Most Read